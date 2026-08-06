Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 55 cm

55 cm wide, reinforced water squeegee specially developed for tough applications.

Dries floors streak-free and reliably cleans crevices: The foam rubber water squeegee from Kärcher. The reinforced, 55 cm wide squeegee is perfect for tough applications.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED / STANDARD / CLASSIC
Working width (cm) 55
Material Steel, zinc-coated / Foam rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 550 x 40 x 100
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories