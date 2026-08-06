Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 75 cm
For tough applications and drying floors streak-free: The reinforced, 75 cm wide, black water squeegee from Kärcher.
Made of robust foam rubber, reinforced and 75 cm wide, the Kärcher water squeegee performs impressively during tough applications. The black squeegee dries floors streak-free and reliably cleans crevices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Working width (cm)
|75
|Material
|Steel, zinc-coated / Foam rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|750 x 40 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning