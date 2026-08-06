Classic Non-Woven Cloth Soft blue 38 x 38 cm 20 x
Thermobounded nonwovens, multipurpose cloth, ideal for dusting.
Cloth for manual surface cleaning. Suitable for all types of dirt and surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Material
|70% Viskose / 20% PP / 10% PE
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|20
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,4
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|380 x 400
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning