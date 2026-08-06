Classic Non-Woven Cloth Soft red 38 x 38 cm 20 x

Thermobounded nonwovens, multipurpose cloth, ideal for dusting.

Cloth for manual surface cleaning. Suitable for all types of dirt and surfaces. 

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 70% Viskose / 20% PP / 10% PE
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 20
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,4
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 380 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning