Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles Material 70% Viskose / 20% PP / 10% PE Washing temperature (°C) max. 60 Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250 Quantity (Piece(s)) 20 Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,2 / 130 Package weight (kg) 0,3 Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 380 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.