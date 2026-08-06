Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles Material 68% PE / 12% PA / 20% PU Washing temperature (°C) max. 90 Washing recommendation (°C) 60 Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300 Quantity (Piece(s)) 5 Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,2 / 285 Package weight (kg) 0,2 Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 380 x 380

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.