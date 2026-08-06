Premium MF Cloth Pure blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x
Multipurpose ultramicrofibre nonwoven cloth, resistant and absorbing.
Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Material
|70% PE / 30% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,1 / 130
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 400
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning