Premium MF Cloth Silver blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x

Textile multipurpose cloth made from antibacterial microfibre, durable and powerful.

Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for all types of dirt and surfaces in properties with a high risk of contamination.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning