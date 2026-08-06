Premium MF Cloth Silver green 40 x 40 cm 5 x

Textile multipurpose cloth made from antibacterial microfibre, durable and powerful.

Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface in environments with high risk contamination.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning