MultiLink Joint Handles D 23 mm
Angle joint with MultiLink connection for use on mop handles.
Joint with MultiLink. Ideal for adjusting the inclination of fixed angle tools.
Features and benefits
Variable adjustment options
- Joint adjustment from 0 to 225° in 15° increments at the touch of a button.
- The angle adjustment always enables an optimum angle of attack for streak-free work with telescopic lances.
- Ultra-fast attachment of the cleaning machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PA / POM
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Compatible machines
- Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm
- Classic Alu Handle 140 cm D 23 mm
- Classic Telescopic Handle 97-184 cm D 23 mm
- Holder Squeegee Light MultiLink
- Holder Squeegee Move Safe Grip MultiLink
- Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink
- Premium Telescopic Handle 97-184 cm D 23 mm
- Squeegee Light MultiLink 35 cm
- Squeegee Light MultiLink 45 cm
- Squeegee Pro MultiLink 35 cm
- Squeegee Pro MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 25 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 25 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Light MultiLink 25 cm
Application areas
- Windows