MultiLink Joint Handles D 23 mm

Angle joint with MultiLink connection for use on mop handles.

Joint with MultiLink. Ideal for adjusting the inclination of fixed angle tools.

Features and benefits
Variable adjustment options
  • Joint adjustment from 0 to 225° in 15° increments at the touch of a button.
  • The angle adjustment always enables an optimum angle of attack for streak-free work with telescopic lances.
  • Ultra-fast attachment of the cleaning machines.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PA / POM
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 150 x 30 x 20
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 150 x 30 x 20

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows