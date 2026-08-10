MultiLink Joint Telescopic Poles D21mm
Angle joint with MultiLink connection for use on telescopic poles.
Joint with MultiLink. Ideal for adjusting the inclination of fixed angle tools.
Features and benefits
Variable adjustment options
- Joint adjustment from 0 to 225° in 15° increments at the touch of a button.
- The angle adjustment always enables an optimum angle of attack for streak-free work with telescopic lances.
- Ultra-fast attachment of the cleaning machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|POM / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Compatible machines
- Classic Window Cleaning Kit
- Holder Squeegee Light MultiLink
- Holder Squeegee Move Safe Grip MultiLink
- Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink
- Lampo pole 2 x 125 cm
- Lampo pole 2 x 150 cm
- Lampo pole 2 x 200 cm
- Lampo pole 3 x 200 cm
- Squeegee Light MultiLink 35 cm
- Squeegee Light MultiLink 45 cm
- Squeegee Pro MultiLink 35 cm
- Squeegee Pro MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 25 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
- T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 25 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
- T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 45 cm
- T-Beam Light MultiLink 25 cm
- T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm
- T-Beam Light MultiLink 45 cm
- Telescopic lance 2 x 125 cm
- Telescopic lance 2 x 200 cm
- Telescopic lance 3 x 150 cm
- Telescopic lance 3 x 200 cm
- Telescopic lance 3 x 300 cm
- Telescopic lance 400 x 400 x 300 cm
- Washer Kit Polyester MultiLink 35 cm
- Washer Kit Polyester MultiLink 45 cm
- Washer Kit Polyester abrasive Pad MultiLink 35 cm
- Washer Kit Polyester abrasive Pad MultiLink 45 cm
Application areas
- Windows