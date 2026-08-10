MultiLink Joint Telescopic Poles D21mm

Angle joint with MultiLink connection for use on telescopic poles.

Joint with MultiLink. Ideal for adjusting the inclination of fixed angle tools.

Features and benefits
Variable adjustment options
  • Joint adjustment from 0 to 225° in 15° increments at the touch of a button.
  • The angle adjustment always enables an optimum angle of attack for streak-free work with telescopic lances.
  • Ultra-fast attachment of the cleaning machines.
Specifications

Technical data

Material POM / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 150 x 30 x 20
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 150 x 30 x 20

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows