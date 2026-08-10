Telescopic Pole MultiLink 2 x 125 cm

Telescopic aluminium pole with D21mm and MultiLink Adapter - in 2 pieces.

Telescopic pole for high cleaning. Ideal for outdoor cleaning and for particularly high surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Handle length (mm) 2500
Material Aluminium / PP / PC / PC, glass fibre reinforced
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 1
Package weight (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2500 x 21 x 2500
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 2500 x 21 x 2500

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows