Telescopic Pole MultiLink 3 x 200 cm

Telescopic aluminium pole with D21mm and MultiLink Adapter - in 3 pieces.

Telescopic pole for high cleaning. Ideal for outdoor cleaning and for particularly high surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Handle length (mm) 6000
Material Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 1,4
Package weight (kg) 1,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 6000 x 21 x 6000
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 6000 x 21 x 6000

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows