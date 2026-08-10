Telescopic Pole MultiLink 3 x 200 cm
Telescopic aluminium pole with D21mm and MultiLink Adapter - in 3 pieces.
Telescopic pole for high cleaning. Ideal for outdoor cleaning and for particularly high surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Handle length (mm)
|6000
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1,4
|Package weight (kg)
|1,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|6000 x 21 x 6000
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|6000 x 21 x 6000
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Windows