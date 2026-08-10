Washer Sleeve MF abrasive Pad 35 cm
Microfibre window washer sleeve with abrasive pad.
Washer sleeve for all Kärcher washer holders. Ideal for traditional use.
Features and benefits
High-quality mop covers
- Single-sided scouring pad for removing stubborn dirt.
- Short scrubbing fibres ensure residue- and streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Textile material
|PET
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Length (mm)
|390
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|390 x 10 x 65
Application areas
- Windows