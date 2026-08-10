Washer Sleeve MF abrasive Pad 35 cm

Microfibre window washer sleeve with abrasive pad.

Washer sleeve for all Kärcher washer holders. Ideal for traditional use.

Features and benefits
High-quality mop covers
  • Single-sided scouring pad for removing stubborn dirt.
  • Short scrubbing fibres ensure residue- and streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 35
Textile material PET
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Length (mm) 390
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 390 x 10 x 65
Application areas
  • Windows