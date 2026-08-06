Washer Sleeve Polyester 35 cm
Washer Sleeve Polyester from Kärcher, 35 cm long. Long-pile washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows and other surfaces. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.
Washable, 35 centimetre long washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows, glass and other surfaces: The Washer Sleeve Polyester 35 cm from Kärcher. The long-pile fabric made of high-quality fibres guarantees a very good cleaning performance. With practical hook-and-loop fastening for particularly comfortable use. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Material
|PET / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Length (mm)
|350
Application areas
- Windows