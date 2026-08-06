Washer Sleeve Polyester 45 cm

Washer Sleeve Polyester from Kärcher, 45 cm long. Long-pile washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows and other surfaces. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.

Washable, 45 centimetre long washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows, glass and other surfaces: The Washer Sleeve Polyester 45 cm from Kärcher. The long-pile fabric made of high-quality fibres guarantees a very good cleaning performance. With practical hook-and-loop fastening for particularly comfortable use. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 45
Material PET / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Length (mm) 450
Washer Sleeve Polyester 45 cm
Application areas
  • Windows