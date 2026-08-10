Spare Rubber Squeegee hard 92 cm 10 x

Hard, 92 cm long, replacement wiper rubber from Kärcher. Can be used with all V-rails, stainless steel from Kärcher.

For streak-free cleaning: the hard, 92-cm-long, replacement wiper rubber from Kärcher. A special shape and the vulcanisation reliably guarantee very good cleaning results and a long lifetime. Can be used with all V-rails, stainless steel from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Styrene-Butadiene rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 10
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,6
Length (mm) 920
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 920 x 19 x 20
Application areas
  • Windows