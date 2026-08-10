Spare Rubber Squeegee hard 92 cm 10 x
Hard, 92 cm long, replacement wiper rubber from Kärcher. Can be used with all V-rails, stainless steel from Kärcher.
For streak-free cleaning: the hard, 92-cm-long, replacement wiper rubber from Kärcher. A special shape and the vulcanisation reliably guarantee very good cleaning results and a long lifetime. Can be used with all V-rails, stainless steel from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Styrene-Butadiene rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|10
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,6
|Length (mm)
|920
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|920 x 19 x 20
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Windows