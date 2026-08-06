Forecourt unit AT
For convenient and simple checking and adjustment of tyre pressure: the Air Tower AT from Kärcher, from our range of forecourt units designed to increase the attractiveness of your site.
With forecourt units from Kärcher, you can offer your customers an additional service and increase the attractiveness of your site. The Air Tower AT for convenient checking and adjustment of the correct tyre pressure (up to 8 bar) has an easily and individually programmable electronic coin acceptor. This allows the use of different coins and tokens as well as freely selectable run times. This enables continuous settings of up to 7 minutes run time and, in turn, tailor-made adjustment to suit your preferences and the local conditions at your site.
Features and benefits
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 barPrecise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Protection class
|IP44
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,45
Application areas
- Air Tower for checking tyre pressures and adjusting them if necessary