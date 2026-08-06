The majority of customers check tyre pressures as a standard procedure following a vehicle wash. With the Air Tower AT Fp, a frost-protected tyre pressure gauge from Kärcher, you can offer your customers this important service and encourage them to return. Our forecourt unit offers impressive features such as the electronic coin acceptor, which accepts both coins and tokens and can be programmed easily to suit your specific requirements. The run time of the unit can also be set individually to anything up to 7 minutes. The adjusted tyre pressure (up to 8 bar) is always indicated on a digital display.