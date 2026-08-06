There are four different fragrances to choose from for use with the Perfume Tower PT fragrance sprayer to quickly and effectively neutralise unpleasant odours in vehicles, such as tobacco smoke. When choosing the fragrances, we wanted to make sure that we could offer a wide range in order to be able to cater for as many customers as possible. Unintentional mixing of the fragrances is not permitted by the technology. The electronic coin acceptor, just like the run time, can be programmed and adjusted quickly and simply according to individual requirements. The electronic coin acceptor is suitable for both coins and tokens and, like the run time (continuously up to 7 minutes operation time), can be programmed and adjusted easily and quickly to suit individual requirements.