Up to 98 per cent of fresh water can be saved in car and commercial vehicle wash systems with the WRB 4000 Bio biological wastewater treatment system from our partner aquadetox. In a natural process, the system cleans up to 4000 litres of contaminated wastewater per hour and returns it to the vehicle wash system's water cycle as treated reclaimed water. The water, which is fully cleaned without any chemical additives, impresses with its high quality – there is no cloudiness or unpleasant odours. Thanks to its compact design, the WRB 4000 Bio can even be installed in confined spaces and without extensive earthworks. No space for an underground facility? No problem: Our complete wastewater treatment technology can be easily installed above ground. For greater flexibility and mobility, we offer our proven basin technology – including the WRB Bio – as a turnkey plug-and-play container solution. Simply select the appropriate size (20, 30 or 40 feet) and benefit from a quick, space-saving installation that can be carried out anywhere.