Water treatment unit WRB 4000 Bio
Biological cleaning of wastewater: The WRB 4000 Bio changes up to 4000 litres of contaminated wastewater from vehicle wash systems into fresh reclaimed water per hour and returns it to the circulation system. All this without any chemicals.
Up to 98 per cent of fresh water can be saved in car and commercial vehicle wash systems with the WRB 4000 Bio biological wastewater treatment system from our partner aquadetox. In a natural process, the system cleans up to 4000 litres of contaminated wastewater per hour and returns it to the vehicle wash system's water cycle as treated reclaimed water. The water, which is fully cleaned without any chemical additives, impresses with its high quality – there is no cloudiness or unpleasant odours. Thanks to its compact design, the WRB 4000 Bio can even be installed in confined spaces and without extensive earthworks. No space for an underground facility? No problem: Our complete wastewater treatment technology can be easily installed above ground. For greater flexibility and mobility, we offer our proven basin technology – including the WRB Bio – as a turnkey plug-and-play container solution. Simply select the appropriate size (20, 30 or 40 feet) and benefit from a quick, space-saving installation that can be carried out anywhere.
Features and benefits
Biological waste water purification
- Through the use of BioCubes containing microorganisms.
- Without the use of flocculation agents and other chemicals.
Excellent quality of reclaim water
- No cloudiness or odours.
- Saves up to 98% fresh water.
Conservative use of valuable resources
- Excellent cost/benefit ratio.
- A long-term investment for more benefits.
Compact design
- Can even be installed where space-saving is a priority.
- Gravel filters which are already available can be easily retrofitted.
- Retrofitting without costly excavation work.
With type approval
- Maximum reclamation according to Appendix 49 AbwV.
- Oil separator not necessary.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow performance (l/h)
|4000
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2000 x 1000 x 2100
Application areas
- For biological wastewater treatment in automatic car and commercial vehicle gantry car washes and self-service wash systems