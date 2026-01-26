Detergente per interni veicolo RM 651, Home&Garden, 500ml

Per interni rinfrescanti e puliti senza odori: dall'abitacolo alla guarnizione di gomma, dal display fino alla tappezzeria e alla pelle artificiale. Con effetto antistatico ed efficace neutralizzazione degli odori. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici serie K2-K7.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (ml) 500
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 8
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,6
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Detergente per interni veicolo RM 651, Home&Garden, 500ml
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Aree di applicazione
  • Pannelli di plastica
  • Interni auto
  • Interno del veicolo
  • Abitacolo