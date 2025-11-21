2-in-1 Spray extraction nozzle XXL

The 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle.

The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. This makes the XXL spray extraction nozzle the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time. Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner
Extra wide nozzle
  • Cleans larger soft furnishings and carpets twice as fast as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle.
  • For ideal cleaning results in next to no time.
Spray extraction function
  • For thorough cleaning of all kinds of carpet, textile and upholstered furniture, right down to the fibre.
Transparent viewing window
  • Enables continuous control of the cleaning process during work.
Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology
  • For optimal cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery