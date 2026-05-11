Provides noticeable relief when performing high-pressure cleaning: the G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold gun. Thanks to the innovative COMFORT!Hold mechanism, the holding force is reduced by up to 50 per cent¹⁾. This not only helps to relieve tension and fatigue, but also boosts productivity. This is particularly evident during prolonged use and when cleaning large areas. For even more efficient cleaning, if the high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a detergent inlet, detergent can be dispensed directly via the spray gun. Thanks to the child safety lock, the trigger can also be easily secured, and the high-pressure hose can be easily installed using the convenient Quick Connect adapter. The trigger gun is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the K2 and K7 classes.