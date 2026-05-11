G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold gun
The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun for pressure washers ensures maximum comfort by reducing the holding force.
Provides noticeable relief when performing high-pressure cleaning: the G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold gun. Thanks to the innovative COMFORT!Hold mechanism, the holding force is reduced by up to 50 per cent¹⁾. This not only helps to relieve tension and fatigue, but also boosts productivity. This is particularly evident during prolonged use and when cleaning large areas. For even more efficient cleaning, if the high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a detergent inlet, detergent can be dispensed directly via the spray gun. Thanks to the child safety lock, the trigger can also be easily secured, and the high-pressure hose can be easily installed using the convenient Quick Connect adapter. The trigger gun is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the K2 and K7 classes.
Features and benefits
COMFORT!Hold mechanism
- Relieves the muscles, increases comfort and thus helps to increase productivity.
Quick Connect
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rinsing nozzle directly on the trigger gun (without spray lance)
- Efficient and quick removal of dislodged dirt.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2–K 7 with Quick Connect adapter
- Perfect for subsequent upgrade and replacement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|548 x 191 x 38
¹⁾ When comparing the force required to hold down the trigger on the new Kärcher COMFORT!Hold spray gun with that of standard Kärcher spray guns. The exact value varies depending on the device used.