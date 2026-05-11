Hose Hanger Plus
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How to Install Hose Hanger Plus
Installing the Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus is straightforward:
- Choose a sturdy wall or fence for installation.
- Use a drill to create holes at the marked positions.
- Secure the hanger using screws and wall plugs (not included).
- Mount the hose hanger and ensure it is stable.
- Attach and organize your hose and accessories.
Maintenance Tips for Longevity
Ensure your Hose Hanger Plus stays in excellent condition with these tips:
- Regular Cleaning: Wipe the hanger and compartments with a damp cloth to remove dirt and debris.
- Check for Stability: Periodically check the screws and wall plugs to ensure the hanger remains secure.
- Protect Accessories: Store accessories in the compartments to keep them organized and prevent damage.
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Features
Kärcher is committed to eco-friendly solutions:
- Recyclable Materials: The Hose Hanger Plus is made from recyclable plastic to reduce environmental impact.
- Durable Design: Built to last, minimizing waste from replacements.
- Space Optimization: Encourages efficient use of outdoor spaces.
Why Choose Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus?
- Trusted Brand: Kärcher is a leader in innovative and reliable cleaning and watering solutions.
- User-Friendly Design: Designed with convenience and efficiency in mind.
- Versatile Usage: Compatible with a wide range of hoses and gardening accessories.
- Excellent Value: Combines functionality, durability, and aesthetics at an affordable price.