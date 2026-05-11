Hose Hanger Plus

Unfortunately, the desired product is not part of our current product range anymore. Accessories, cleaning products and operating instructions are still available. Switch to the current product range.

How to Install Hose Hanger Plus

Installing the Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus is straightforward:

  1. Choose a sturdy wall or fence for installation.
  2. Use a drill to create holes at the marked positions.
  3. Secure the hanger using screws and wall plugs (not included).
  4. Mount the hose hanger and ensure it is stable.
  5. Attach and organize your hose and accessories.

Maintenance Tips for Longevity

Ensure your Hose Hanger Plus stays in excellent condition with these tips:

  • Regular Cleaning: Wipe the hanger and compartments with a damp cloth to remove dirt and debris.
  • Check for Stability: Periodically check the screws and wall plugs to ensure the hanger remains secure.
  • Protect Accessories: Store accessories in the compartments to keep them organized and prevent damage.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Features

Kärcher is committed to eco-friendly solutions:

  • Recyclable Materials: The Hose Hanger Plus is made from recyclable plastic to reduce environmental impact.
  • Durable Design: Built to last, minimizing waste from replacements.
  • Space Optimization: Encourages efficient use of outdoor spaces.

Why Choose Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus?

  • Trusted Brand: Kärcher is a leader in innovative and reliable cleaning and watering solutions.
  • User-Friendly Design: Designed with convenience and efficiency in mind.
  • Versatile Usage: Compatible with a wide range of hoses and gardening accessories.
  • Excellent Value: Combines functionality, durability, and aesthetics at an affordable price.

Related Products

Kärcher Hoses
Kärcher Hose Reels for organized storage
Water filter

FAQ's For Hose Hanger Plus

The Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus includes a durable hose hanger, integrated storage compartments for connectors and small accessories, and a compact design for easy wall mounting.

The Hose Hanger Plus can hold up to max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4") of standard garden hose.

No, the Kärcher Hose Hanger Plus is compatible with most standard garden hoses, regardless of brand, as long as they fit the size and capacity.

Yes, it is designed for outdoor use and is made from weather-resistant materials to ensure durability in various conditions.

The hose hanger comes with pre-drilled holes for easy wall mounting. You will need basic tools such as a drill, screws, and wall plugs to secure it in place. Detailed instructions are included in the packaging.