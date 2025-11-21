PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 10, 20l
Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, pH-neutral, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Particularly suitable for workshops and service companies for removing oil, grease, and soot contamination from parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|7
|Weight (kg)
|20.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21
Product
- Biologically active parts cleaning agent for strong contamination
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Specially for use in Kärcher PC Bio parts cleaners.
- Gentle on materials
- Non-corrosive and not flammable
- Clear liquid with distinctive smell
- pH value in concentrate approx. 7.5
- NTA-free
- VOC-free
- Free from solvents
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Parts cleaning