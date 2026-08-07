Hogedrukslang levensmiddelen, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS slanghaspel aansluiting

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Nominale diameter ( ) ID 8
Temperatuur (°C) max. 155
Max. druk (bar) 400
Lengte (m) 20
Aansluitdraad 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS slanghaspel aansluiting
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 7