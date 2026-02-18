Sproei-impregneermiddel RM 542, 1l

Zeer efficiënte impregneerspray met nanotechnologieformule (lotusbloesemeffect). Beschermt maandenlang tegen vervuiling en milieueffecten en vereenvoudigt het schoonmaken aanzienlijk. Fles van 1 liter.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 1
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 6
Gewicht (kg) 1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1,1
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Toepassingen
  • Stenen oppervlakken
  • Houten oppervlakken
  • Stoffen oppervlakken
  • Kunststof
  • Metaal
