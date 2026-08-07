Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG
Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic