Exceptionally long-lasting battery running time and top performance: The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery boasts a simple unlocking mechanism, making inserting and removing the battery quick and effortless – with no need for a tool. The device's running time can be extended for as long as you want with additional batteries for maximum flexibility during use. The contact system and the IPX4 spray water protection ensure safe use, even in devices with high currents. The high-quality lithium-ion cells are impressive thanks to their consistent performance, preventing self-discharge and memory effect (loss of capacity due to frequent partial discharge). An additional advantage is the soft touch area for optimal handling to prevent slipping when changing the battery. Long-lasting thanks to battery sharing: The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for all devices that use the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system – even for devices with two batteries.