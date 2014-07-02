Cloth set
Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool.
High-quality cotton cloth kit with floor cleaning cloths and covers for the hand nozzle. The floor cleaning cloths are attached to the large floor nozzle. The covers for the hand nozzle can be easily and conveniently pulled over the hand nozzle. The hard-wearing terry cloths optimally collect the dirt and are extra absorbent and lint-free. They are perfectly suited for cleaning PVC, linoleum, tiled and natural stone floors.
Features and benefits
High quality cotton floor cloth
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
High quality cotton cover for hand nozzle
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 65 x 200
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Wall tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Hobs
- Exhaust hoods
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Hard floors
- Kitchens