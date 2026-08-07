CNS 18-30 guide rail
Perfectly compatible with the CNS 18-30 battery chain saw from Kärcher: The guide rail is ultra-simple to change and helps deliver the best possible cutting results.
The CNS 18-30 guide rail is the ideal accessory part for the CNS 18-30 Battery chain saw and brings with it many benefits. The rail is quick and easy to change and is designed to be ultra-robust and long-lasting. Used in combination with the chain, the guide rail offers maximum safety thanks to a low kickback effect, enabling users to work in complete safety and control and also delivers the best possible cutting performance in a wide range of applications. The CNS 18-30 guide rail is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable and powerful Kärcher chainsaw for jobs around the garden.
Features and benefits
Premium guide rail
- For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
- Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 51
Application areas
- Trees
- Branches
- Firewood