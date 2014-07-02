Connecting sleeves

Kärcher Y-adapter kit

Y-adapter kit

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Kärcher Connection adapter C ID (clip to cone), electrically conductive

Connection adapter C ID (clip to cone), electrically conductive

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Kärcher Connection adapter for electric power tools, clip-on, electrically conductive

Connection adapter for electric power tools, clip-on, electrically conductive

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Kärcher Adapter for electric power tools, screwable

Adapter for electric power tools, screwable

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Kärcher Reducing sleeves

Reducing sleeves

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Kärcher Reduction/expansion adapter kit

Reduction/expansion adapter kit

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