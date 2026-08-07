Connection adaptor

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Connection adaptor
  • Fast connection of water connections with inner thread to a pump with inner thread.
Optimised connection thread
  • Safe sealing of the adaptor without sealing band, etc.
Installation without the use of tools.
  • No tools necessary for connection
Specifications

Technical data

Dimensions 1" to 1"
Thread size G1
Diameter 1″
Colour Black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 35 x 75 x 35

Equipment

  • Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
  • Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
  • For garden watering from rainwater storage, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
  • For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.