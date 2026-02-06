All VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax models can be stored in the freestanding parking station to save space and prevent them from falling over. Wall mounting is not necessary. As well as holding the cordless vacuum cleaner in place, it also has space for the accessories. So, these are always neat and tidy and always quickly to hand. The battery charger for the vacuum cleaner can also be attached to the parking station – that way, the battery is automatically charged when the device is parked. To use the freestanding parking station, an additional wall bracket is required, which is included with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax models. This is attached to the parking station. The scope of supply of the parking station does not include an additional wall bracket.