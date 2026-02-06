G 180 Q PC

Features and benefits
Quick Connect
  • Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
  • Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rinsing nozzle directly on the trigger gun (without spray lance)
  • Efficient and quick removal of dislodged dirt.
Childproof safety lock
  • Gun trigger is blocked.
Compatible with all Kärcher water blasters in classes K 2–K 7 with Quick Connect adapter
  • Perfect for subsequent upgrade and replacement. 
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 548 x 191 x 38