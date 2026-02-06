Quick Connect
- Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rinsing nozzle directly on the trigger gun (without spray lance)
- Efficient and quick removal of dislodged dirt.
Compatible with all Kärcher water blasters in classes K 2–K 7 with Quick Connect adapter
- Perfect for subsequent upgrade and replacement.