Ironing board cover
Cotton ironing board cover and foam material for greater air permeability and steam penetration of the laundry. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results.
Ironing board cover made from a combination of cotton and foam. The cover stands out thanks to the higher level of air permeability and, as a result, the improved steam penetration of the ironing. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results – suitable for the AB 1000 ironing board.
Features and benefits
High-quality material
- Irons crease-free
- Optimal steam and air permeability
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 x 380 x 5