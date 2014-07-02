iSolar HP hose 10
High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
The high-quality and flexible high-pressure hose with rubber covering is suitable for use in combination with the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer of the hose has especially good sliding characteristics - ideal for extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length of telescopic tube (m)
|11.5
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.2