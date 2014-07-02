Microfibre roller, 300 mm
Ideal for fine stoneware tiles. Microfibre roller for the reliable and gentle removal of grey haze.
This 300 mm long microfibre roller is a world first! It combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles - especially in combination with RM 743 detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|light green
|Length (mm)
|300
|Brush material
|microfibre
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 75 x 70