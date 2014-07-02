Microfibre roller, 300 mm

Ideal for fine stoneware tiles. Microfibre roller for the reliable and gentle removal of grey haze.

This 300 mm long microfibre roller is a world first! It combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles - especially in combination with RM 743 detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour light green
Length (mm) 300
Brush material microfibre
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 330 x 75 x 70
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