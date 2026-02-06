Mini turbo brush
Extra suction power for maximum cleaning performance: the mini-turbo brush delivers optimal dirt pick-up and removes even pet hair effectively. Available as an accessory for cordless vacuum cleaners.
The mini turbo brush effortlessly removes lint and pet hair from upholstered furniture and many other surfaces with its fast rotating roller brush. Its compact size makes it ideal for cleaning in tight spaces and hard-to-reach spots. After use, the roller brush can be easily removed from the nozzle and cleaned. The mini turbo brush is the ideal accessory for the VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
For thorough and reliable removal of animal hair
- The fast-rotating brush increases the cleaning power.
- Pet hair, lint and many other impurities are effectively removed.
- Ideal for upholstered furniture and for cleaning in tight spaces.
Removable brush
- The brush can be easily removed for cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|146 x 143 x 86
Application areas
- Upholstery
- Mattresses