MJ 4-in-1 K7
Features and benefits
25% weight reduction¹⁾
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 59 x 59
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
¹⁾ Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- Small house facades
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Areas around the home and garden