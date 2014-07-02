Pipe cleaning nozzle
Pipe cleaning nozzle with inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. (R 1/8" connection, 3 x 30° backwards, diameter 30 mm.)
Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 30 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The three nozzle jets are tilted back at a 30° angle to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Features and benefits
Three backward-facing jets ensure optimum propulsion
- Nozzle and pipe cleaning hose move automatically inside the pipe.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses.
Outer diameter: 30 mm
- Suitable for pipes with an inner diameter from 40 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|30
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1