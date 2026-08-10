Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2 m hose is connected to the device with a click fastener and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. The latter is compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|2
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Version
|Standard
|Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Connection on the machine side²⁾
|Click fastener
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 360 x 90