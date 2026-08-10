Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2 m hose is connected to the device with a click fastener and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. The latter is compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 460 x 360 x 90
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