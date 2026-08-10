Triple nozzle, 035
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application.
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient selection of high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream (25°) and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Nozzle size ( )
|35
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3