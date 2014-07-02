Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4