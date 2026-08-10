WT 12l water trolley
Featuring a water tank and portable base, the 12-litre water trolley is the perfect addition to the OC 6-18 battery-powered medium-water blaster, which is available separately.
No water connection? No problem! The WT 12-litre water trolley ensures water is always available wherever cleaning is needed – out and about in the woodland car park after a mountain bike ride or simply cleaning around the home without having to connect to a water supply. The trolley design, featuring large wheels and extendible telescopic handle, makes the water tank the perfect addition to the OC 6-18 battery-powered medium-water blaster, which is available separately. The water trolley's portable base makes getting from A to B comfortable and ergonomic. The water tank can be filled up at home and then transported in the car. No need to worry about leaks thanks to the screw cap.
Features and benefits
Self-sufficient and mobile cleaning
- The 12-litre water trolley for cleaning any time any place, even without a water connection.
- One tankful is enough to clean three to five heavily soiled bicycles or several large items such as garden chairs and camping chairs.
- The water tank can be conveniently filled at home. Leak-proof design thanks to screw cap.
Ultra-portable with large wheels and ergonomic handle height
- Large wheels makes it safe and comfortable to move from A to B, whether on uneven ground and garden paths or up steps and over terraces.
- The aluminium telescopic handle can be pulled out for easy transportation, then pushed back in to save space when stored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|306 x 322 x 586