WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm)

For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.

The squeegee blades of the battery Window Vac can be replaced quickly and easily and ensure streak-free cleanliness of all smooth surfaces at all times – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 5 x 45
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants