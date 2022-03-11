Before winter: Get your house and garden into shape

Sweep up leaves without the back pain

The most recommended sweepers are those equipped with two side brushes. Their long brushes expand the operating width, and ensure the edges of curbs and house walls are cleaned thoroughly.

Sweepers catch damp dirt as well as loose and dry dirt. There's no need to bend while sweeping, and you keep your hands clean. And because the sweepings go straight into the container, you don't have to start all over again after every gust of wind.

A storage tip A sweeper can take up quite a lot of space in the garage or shed. This problem is cleverly solved with machines that can be stored vertically against the wall with the push handles folded down.