Air blower AB 45 Classic

This powerful low noise air blower is ideal for the hospitality industry, building trade and Building Service Contractors.

Equipped with three blower speed levels for a vartiety of applications. The robust plastic casing ensures longevity but still remains light weight at only 11.9kg.

Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
  • Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
  • Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
  • The cord is integrated directly on the machine so that it is reliably fixed during transport.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The device can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • Enhanced range of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speed settings 3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1150 / 1350
Rated input power (W) 700
Cable length (m) 6.1
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 11.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 476 x 404 x 475

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Sturdy plastic housing
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • On-board power cable storage
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)