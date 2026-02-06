Air blower AB 45 Classic
This powerful low noise air blower is ideal for the hospitality industry, building trade and Building Service Contractors.
Equipped with three blower speed levels for a vartiety of applications. The robust plastic casing ensures longevity but still remains light weight at only 11.9kg.
Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
- Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
- Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
- The cord is integrated directly on the machine so that it is reliably fixed during transport.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to transport.
- The device can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
- Enhanced range of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speed settings
|3
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1000 / 1150 / 1350
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Cable length (m)
|6.1
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|476 x 404 x 475
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Sturdy plastic housing
- Handle: height adjustable
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- On-board power cable storage
Application areas
- Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
- Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
- Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)