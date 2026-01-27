Woolsafe-certified and therefore also suitable for natural fibres, the liquid and phosphate-free CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA delivers impressive results when cleaning all textile floor coverings. Whether synthetic or natural fibres, the powerful, ready-to-use deep cleaner reliably removes oil, grease and mineral-based soiling, as well as unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, sweat or urine. CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA is ideal for building cleaning services performing spray extraction with the Puzzi spray extraction machines, as well as two-step carpet cleaning machines.